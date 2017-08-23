The Best of The Triple Threat 08-23-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the big trade between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, which swapped star guards Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about ESPN moving one of their football announcers off a game because of his name, which is Robert Lee.

Sean, Rich, and Ted debate what the floor and ceiling is, stat production and talent wise, for Texans starting quarterback, for now, Tom Savage.

Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds give listeners on the text line advice in love, work, and life in general. Damn Straight Advice every Wednesday.

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them during All Due Respect. Included is a story about a thief who stole from an adult novelty store and used a minivan as his getaway vehicle.