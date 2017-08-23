The Best Of Mad Radio 8-23

Today on Mad Radio: John McClain joins the show to respond to Andre Ware and discuss Tom Savage being the starter, weighing Savage against the other starters in the NFL, what would you do if your significant other had a JJ Watt tattoo, millennials ruining things and more. Plus, a very heated debate about Tom Savage being named the starter between Seth Payne and Landry Locker.

An epic heated debate about Tom Savage being the Texans starting quarterback breaks out (again) between vintage Seth Payne and Landry Locker and this time stuff is flying in the studio.

The General John McClain joins Mad Radio to react to Andre Ware’s displessure over the notion that Deshaun Watson took a step back over the weekend and discusses Tom Savage being the starting quarterback for the Texans.

John McClain joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit for the latest installment of Ask McClain Anything and to discuss the latest drama between a member of the media and a former NFL coach.

Seth Payne and Landry Locker argue about Bill O’Brien’s decision to name Tom Savage the starting quarterback over Deshaun Watson at the beginning of the show.

Mad Radio revisits the time Seth Payne angrily dropped the F-Bomb during the Texans post-game show when he was named player of the game after an embarrassing loss.

Seth has a concern about Kyrie Irving that few people are talking about, the Texans receiving core gets more think for week 1 and more.

Much to the dismay of Seth Mike Meltser runs through the rest of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL and measures Tom Savage against the rest and it isn’t pretty, but would Seth rather have Brian Hoyer than Savage?

Chaos breaks out, Mike gets uncomfortabel and role play is discussed when Mad Radio asks the question about what you would do if your significant other had a tattoo of JJ Watt on their forearm?

Mike and Seth look at some of the things millennials are allegedly ruining and whether or not they’re definsible.