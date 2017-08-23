The Astros Beat The Nationals 6-1

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – It took a while Wednesday night but the Houston Astros finally broke through, beating the Washington Nationals 6-1.

The team was on their way to winning a nail bitter, when they’d score four runs in the eighth to not only give them a very comfortable lead heading into the ninth inning, but also it would be the first time the Astros scored more than four runs in a game since last Wednesday, a span of five games in which they went 2-3.

“We lead baseball in offensive categories, and we’d kinda been held in check, I think we haven’t scored more than four runs in like six games or something,” Alex Bregman said. “It was nice to put a six spot up.”

Bregman’s two out, three run blast would cap off the scoring in the eighth inning, but he credited Jake Marisnick’s walk and George Springer’s single for stretching the at-bats to him.

While Bregman did plate the most runs in the frame, the two out scoring started a few batters earlier when Max Stassi hit a massive solo home run to deep left-center, an estimated 442 feet.

Mike Fiers who has struggled of late, found his groove as he kept the Nationals in check, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, only allowing four hits and one walk, while striking out six.

His, and the Astros only blemish would come in the third inning off of small ball, when a double, single and sac-fly would plate the Nationals solo run.

“Everything was working,” Mike Fiers said. “Those guys were swinging the bat early and often, so I couldn’t really make a mistake.”

The aggressive mindset by the Nationals batters would help Fiers stay with an economical pitch count as it would only take him 90 pitches to breeze through his seven innings.

Joe Musgrove and Fransico Liriano would come out of the pen and finish off Fiers nice start, which gives him an 8-8 record on the season.

Jake Marisnick also connected on his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning.

Up next for the Astros is a final game with the Nationals to decide who wins the series.

Dallas Keuchel will start for the Astros.