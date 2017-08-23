Houston Texans Activate Joel Heath, Release WR Street

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans announced three moves on Wednesday to their roster. They activated defensive end Joel Heath from the Active/Non-Football injury to the Active roster. In a subsequent move, the team waived/injured WR Devin Street from the roster.

The team also signed veteran outside linebacker Mike Catapano to the roster.

Heath had eight tackles and two sacks in 12 games last season for the Texans. Catapano is entering his 5th season in the NFL playing in 29 games in 2013, 2015 & 2016 between the Chiefs and Jets.