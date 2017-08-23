Carlos Correa Starting Rehab Assignment Thursday In Fresno

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Astros short stop Carlos Correa is close to a return.

Correa has been out of the lineup since July 18, after a thumb injury forced him to get surgery, on a torn ligament in his left hand.

Predicted to miss six to eight weeks, it looks like he will be on the shorter side of that time table than the later as he will head to Triple-A Fresno to start a rehab assignment.

“His body’s in great shape,” A.J. Hinch said when asked how long he expects Correa to need in Fresno. “This isn’t hamstring or a groin, or any issue like that, it’s really just going to be the pounding on his hand.”

Hinch mentioned that the team has a program for him that’s mapped out for a week, but it can be shortened or extended if need be.

Correa is expected to start at short stop and play seven innings on Thursday, in his first rehab outing.

“Will take it day by day and see how it feels,” Carlos Correa said.

The thumb is fully healed, but it’s all about getting his timing back. Correa shared that he expected he should need about 30 at-bats before being ready to return.

There is no set date for Correa to return to the big league club, but September first, isn’t that far of a stretch.