Best of In The Loop 8-23-17

By Chris Jones
Filed Under: 610, Astros, Basketball, Bill O'Brien, cbs houston, Football, houston, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, interview, john lopez, John McClain, lopez, NBA, NFL, Paul Gallant, podcast, radio, Sports Talk Houston

John and Cody give their thoughts on Bill O’Brien’s comments on Tom Savage being the starter for the Texans

 

John and Cody give thier thoughs on standing for the national anthem.

 

John and Cody talk about the current Texans QB situation vs other QB situations in the NFL

 

John and Cody talk Ezekiel Elliot on a boat, play by play announcer pulled off of a game because of his name, LeVeon Bell plans on retruning September 1st, and more on What’s Trending.

 

John and Cody give their Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic topics of the week.

 

More from Chris Jones
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen