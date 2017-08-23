Best of In The Loop 8-23-17

John and Cody give their thoughts on Bill O’Brien’s comments on Tom Savage being the starter for the Texans

John and Cody give thier thoughs on standing for the national anthem.

John and Cody talk about the current Texans QB situation vs other QB situations in the NFL

John and Cody talk Ezekiel Elliot on a boat, play by play announcer pulled off of a game because of his name, LeVeon Bell plans on retruning September 1st, and more on What’s Trending.

John and Cody give their Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic topics of the week.