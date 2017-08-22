The Best of Gallant At Night 8-22

Paul reacts to Texans coach Bill O’Brien ending all quarterback debate and naming Tom Savage the week 1 starter.

Paul continues his Texans quarterback thoughts with caller input.

In the Nightly News: NBA offseason madness with Kyrie Irving going to the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas going to the Cavs and more.

Paul reacts to an article that blames the downfall of everything to those darn millenials.

In the Late Night Snack: A diabolical way to get divorced, Bey and Jay buy a mansion and more.

The NFL preseason is too long, disappointing news about a Texans player’s nationality and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

