Texans O-Line Taking Shape With Brown Still Absent

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans have had a lot of absences on the offensive side of the ball throughout training camp. Several have been on the receiving core due to a variety of injuries.

The most glaring absence has been on the Houston offensive line with Pro bowl left tackle Duane Brown still holding out from training camp with a contract dispute.

The Texans have had to move several pieces around in Brown’s absence and despite a lot of questions regarding the stability of the line, Texans coach Bill O’Brien is pleased with where his line is on the week of the team’s third preseason match-up.

“I’m really happy with where our offensive line is. I really think that there’s a number of guys that have come back in great shape,” O’Brien said praising his line.

Kendall Lamm is now in his third season with the Texans and has an opportunity now to be the team’s right tackle. Near the end of the 2016 season right tackle Derek Newton went down tearing both of his patellar tendons. However with no Brown and Chris Clark out with an injury, Lamm started for the Texans at left tackle in their preseason win over the Patriots.

Lamm is still getting adjusted to the right side, but does feel comfortable holding the fort down on the left side for the moment.

“I’ve learned to love the right side, I won’t lie, it took me a little time to get used to (the right side) because I’ve played left tackle for so long,” Lamm said on Tuesday after practice when asked which side he prefers. “I can really and truly tell if I continue to put the work in on the right side it becomes very natural.”

O’Brien when listing the lineman he’s happy with, mentions Lamm on the left side with Greg Mancz, who returned to practice after missing Monday, as his primary reserve. He’s also very excited for center Nick Martin.

Martin spent all of last season on the sidelines after injuring his ankle in the preseason, now he’s the team’s starting center and been turning heads with his size and power.

“Can’t say enough about Nick Martin, what he’s meant coming back here at center,” O’Brien said. “Of course the proof will be in the pudding during the season but I’m really happy with the way (the offensive lineman) play.”

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio