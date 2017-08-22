Savage Is Texans’ Starter As Watson Waits In The Wings

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Texans head Bill O’Brien has never wavered on the quarterback depth chart throughout the offseason and after the first two preseason games he has no reason to change his mind now.

After the Texans traded a future first round selection for the right to draft Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall selection in April’s draft, it became clear that the long-term future at the quarterback position would be Watson. However, that future will have to wait as O’Brien continued to emphasize that there is no quarterback competition in this year’s camp.

“Tom’s (Savage) the starter. Tom’s playing well this camp. Tom has really had a good camp. He’s only thrown three incompletions in two games.He’s really got good command of our offense,” O’Brien said on Tuesday.

Savage, the fourth year pro after a journeyman college career that saw him selected by the Texans in 4th round of the 2014 draft, is far from a sure thing. Savage has started just two NFL games and has yet to throw a touchdown pass in his career.

During the preseason he’s performed well with 167 passing yards in five offensive series and a touchdown pass. Savage has taken most snaps with the makeshift first team offense that has been missing its starting wide receiver core.

Watson has been improving since the start of offseason workouts in the spring. The coaching staff is pleased with his progress and he has taken a majority of the preseason snaps and while O’Brien recognizes the Texans QB of the future is Watson, that future isn’t now.

“I’ve said, Deshaun (Watson) is a very, very good, young player who has a great future in this league. I mean, let’s put the cards on the table. That’s what it is”

O’Brien is confident in Savage’s knowledge of the offense, which is the primary reason he’s the starter despite giving up assets to acquire Watson. The Texans have a top ranked defense and believe Savage can manage the Texans offense to respectability. Watson, meanwhile waits for his chance as he continues to develop in the complex O’Brien offense.

“Tom has been here for four years. The way that we want to play, the style that we need to play relative to getting guys lined up, relative to cadence, relative to protection points and route reads and putting guys in the right spot, Tom’s ahead of Deshaun on that.”

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio