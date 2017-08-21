The Best of The Triple Threat 08-21-17

A conversation about Duane Brown’s holdout got heated between Ted and Rich.

Tom Savage played better, and Deshaun Watson played worse than they did in Week 1 of the pre-season, so how do Sean, Rich, and Ted feel about the quarterback competition now?

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the retirement by Anquan Boldin, and his Hall of Fame case along with other receivers who also retired recently like Andre Johnson.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the wide receiver depth on the Texans roster, and players who stepped up during their second pre-season game like Bruce Ellington.

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them everyday during All Due Respect.