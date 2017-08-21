The Best Of Mad Radio 8-21

Today on Mad Radio: Did Bill O’Brien go bonehead or did Tom Savage fail the same test Ryan Mallett did? Is D’Onta Foreman the best back on the Texans? Is JJ Watt ready to back to his old self? That and more on a Texans Overreaction Monday on Mad Radio on SportsRadio 610.

A lot of people were surprised by Bill O’Brien’s 4th and 6 draw in Saturday night’s game, but a Mad Radio theory has emerged as to why it was called and it puts Tom Savage in the same category as Ryan Mallett.

Mike and Seth take a closer look at the Texans heading into Week 1 of the 2017 season and how things look as the start of the season gets closer.

Mike and Seth react to JJ Watt making plays like his old self over the weekend as well of some other guys on the defense that did some good and not so good things.

Mike and Seth react to Deshaun Watson’s second preseason game and if he lost any of the momentum that many people he had following his debut.

Mad Radio discusses the impressive early performance of Texans rookie running back D’Onta Foreman, if he is already looking like the best back on the team and which NFL player he reminds them of.

Did Tom Savage take control of the starting QB position over the weekend? Mike and Seth discuss their biggest takes from the Texans preseason game against the Patriots over the weekend.