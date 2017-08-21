The Best of Gallant At Night 8-21

Paul believes Tom Savage’s performance in the Texans’ second preseason game against the Patriots has ended all discussion as to who will start game 1 of the regular season.

Paul rates various position groups in the Texans’ second preseason game of the year.

In the Nightly News: The most pathetic protest in sports and more.

Paul doesn’t get what the big deal was about Monday’s solar eclipse.

Paul reacts to season 7 episode 6 of Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”.

Paul reacts to the Astros/Athletics games from the weekend.

A petty situation witnessed over the weekend and more in the Weekend Confessional.

In the Late Night Snack: More Texans reaction, Floyd Mayweather and Justin Beiber end their bromance and more.