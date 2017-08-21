Texans Quarterback-O-Meter Preseason Week 3

Who will start for the Houston Texans Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars? It’s a question that the Houston Texans answer simply: Tom Savage. But, that answer might change at some point this pre-season. With Deshaun Watson drafted in the first round, the successor to the 4th year quarterback is already in house. We asked all of our jocks to put a number on who they think will start for the Texans in Week 1 of the regular season.

Each jock gave us their pick from 1-10 for either Watson or Savage based on who, after the game against the Patriots (August 21st), they think will start Week 1 of the regular season for the Texans. We figured out an average of their picks and that is who is favored to start.

Give us your pick on our Facebook Page and we’ll tabulate a fan thoughts Starting Quarterback-O-Meter.

Here are the results for August 10th (S=Savage – W=Watson)

Week Seth Mike Cody John Sean Rich Ted Paul AVG. Pre – 1 S6 S6 S4 W7 W2 W9 S7 S6 S1.375 Pre – 2 S3 S3.5 S2 W8.5 W2 W9 S3 S2 W0.75 Pre- 3 S8 S3.5 S10 W6.5 S7 W9 S9 S10 S4

The first completely dominant choice one way or the other from the jocks. Only Rich and John (who have been on team Watson the entire time) stay convinced the rookie will start week one. Sean jumped over to Savage for the first time after leaning towards Watson.

Here are the previous week QB-O-Meter

PRESEASON WEEK 2



PRESEASON WEEK 1