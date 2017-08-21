Rex Burkhead Shines For Patriots In Texas Homecoming

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – It was a homecoming of sorts for New England Patriots Running Back Rex Burkhead, who came away with the best offensive night of the any of the Patriot skill guys in their 27-23 loss to the Houston Texans Saturday Night.

The 4-year back from Dallas not only got the start Saturday night but made the most of his chance in front of friends and family to the tune of 20 yards on seven carries while hauling in three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. His 22-yard scoring reception on a quick slant route from Tom Brady left Texans left rookie linebacker Zach Cunningham grasping at air. The shoddy coverage aside, Burkhead was complimentary of the Texans D.

“That’s a very impressive front Houston has along with the linebacking and secondary corps too,” said Burkhead. “So we knew it was going to be a challenge and I think we did pretty well.”

The Texans held out Jadaveon Clowney and Kareem Jackson for resting purposes, while JJ Watt played six total snaps. Rookie linebacker Dylan Cole led all Texans defenders with 10 tackles while Cunningham, the second round pick out of Vanderbilt, had a night he’d rather forget. He was burned again in the fourth quarter by D.J. Foster on the exact same play – a quick slant inside – that led to a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finished with seven tackles.

Denzel Rice recorded the only Texans’ interception of the night, picking off Jimmy Garoppolo in the fourth quarter.