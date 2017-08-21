O’Brien Upset With Texans Practice On Monday

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Fresh off a day off after a 27-23 preseason victory over the defending champion New England Patriots, it would be ok to assume that Texans head coach Bill O’Brien would be in a decent mood.

Never assume when it comes to Bill O’Brien’s demeanor.

O’Brien was not pleased with the Texans practice on Monday and came to his post-practice media availability visibly and vocally upset with the performance.

O’Brien was asked what it was like to return to the Methodist Training Center for the first time during the preseason. The fourth year Texans coach was pleased to be home, but pivoted quickly to a sluggish first Houston practice.

“We didn’t practice very well today though, so we have to pick it up tomorrow,” O’Brien said Monday. “It’s great to be back here in front of our fans. Our players need to get going though. Need to get going.”

The Texans were missing several offensive players, including all of their starting wide receivers and starting tight end CJ Fiedorowicz. The Texans quarterbacks have been working with a makeshift offensive unit due to injuries and other hardships. O’Brien seemed to be especially disappointed with the offense on Monday.

The Texans have spent the entirety of their preseason workouts in friendlier weather conditions at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. Monday’s conditions outside in the Houston humidity seemed to play a factor in the sluggish start. The Texans weren’t blaming the heat for their sluggish start.

“I just think we just got to start faster in practice,” Texans quarterback Tom Savage said. “It’s our first day back in Houston, so we can’t use that excuse. We just got to keep executing and do what we need to do.”

O’Brien didn’t blame the weather either and said that things need to improve.

“I don’t know. We have to practice better,” O’Brien said. “We have to coach better. We have to practice better. We have to come out and we have to do a better job tomorrow.”

The Texans have one more public practice tomorrow in Houston before travelling to New Orleans for a workout on Thursday. The Texans will face the Saints in New Orleans for their third preseason game on Saturday.

