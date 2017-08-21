Camp Confidential 8/21: Texans Return Home With Several MIAs

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Editor’s Note: Camp Confidential will feature daily news and notes throughout Texans training camp. See All Other Camp Confidentials.

Here are the notes, quotes, and need-to-know information from Texans training camp on Monday, Aug. 21

>> Monday was the first Texans practice at the Methodist Training Center of the 2017 preseason after spending a month in West Virginia at the Greenbrier. Conditions as expected were hot and humid and could have played a role in a practice that disappointed Head Coach Bill O’Brien. STORY

>> Longtime Texans wideout Andre Johnson was on the practice field on Monday visiting with players and coaches. It was one of Johnson’s first appearances since the team announced that he will be the first ever inductee into the team’s “Ring of Honor” . Johnson said the 2017 have a “Great” quarterback situation with Savage and Watson. STORY

>> Several key players missed practice on Monday and the Texans are still in camp mode and not required to fill out an injury report. According to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson a few are dealing with known injuries including wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (hand), Braxton Miller (ankle), OL Chris Clark (leg), safety Sio Moore (hamstring), and CB Robert Nelson (hamstring). None of those players practiced. Also out were DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney, WR Bruce Ellington, TE CJ Fiedorowicz and Christian Covington

> After a solid preseason outing on Saturday against the Patriots, Tom Savage was firmly in control of the first team snaps on Monday. Savage completed eight of nine passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. If Watson took any reps with starters they were few and far between.

>> The Texans made one minor change removing DeAndrew White from their injured reserve with an injury settlement.

> On the field the Texans have been spending a lot of time with their running backs and have seen strong progression from rookie D’onta Foreman. Foreman had 83 all-purpose yards on Saturday in a breakout preseason performance turning a lot of heads with his big play ability. O’Brien joked both at his post game presser and on Monday that people shouldn’t be making him a hall of famer after two preseason games. “I know we got him getting measured for a bust in Canton,but I would say that he’s got a long way to go,” O’Brien said.

Even if he’s not ready for a yellow jacket, his teammates in the running back room have complimented his progression including starting tailback Lamar Miller.

“He’s taking advantage of his opportunities. Coming in as a rookie, just getting that different terminology down. Us as leaders we’re just try to make sure he’s on the same page as everybody else and make sure he’s doing his assignment,” Miller said. “Once he gets the ball in his hands he can make plays, so he’s just got to keep it up”

>> Neither Tom Savage nor Deshaun Watson have been able to practice with a full complement of receivers with injuries to their top three targets. Bruce Ellington had a strong performance with four receptions and 93 yards on Saturday. Tom Savage said it can be difficult to get on a rhythm with receivers, but is pleased with all who have stepped up including Ellington.

“Those guys, they really had their nose in the books that week and they were getting ready. Obviously Bruce (Ellington) was there for 72 hours and he went in there and played well and he knew what he was doing. Obviously there’s the timing issue and stuff without guys being there, but we worked after practice and we got some stuff done.” – QB Tom Savage.

