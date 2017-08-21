Andre Johnson: Texans Have “Great” QB Situation

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Andre Johnson knows as well as anybody.

It’s good to have more than one starting-caliber quarterback.

That’s why Johnson, who attended Monday’s training camp session, thinks the Houston Texans are in a good place heading into the season, having both Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson.

“I think the situation here is a great situation, to have two guys that can play,” Johnson said. “I’ve always felt that you should have two good quarterbacks. You never know what can happen.”

Johnson is well-versed in the subject.

With the Texans, he played with 13 different quarterbacks from 2003 to 2014. With the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent 2015, he watched five different quarterbacks throw a pass. And though he called it a career before Marcus Mariota’s injury a year ago, even his final stop in the NFL was a case in point.

“It’s always good to have two guys,” Johnson said.

Who should be the guy for the Texans this season?