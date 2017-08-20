The Astros Fall To The Athletics 3-2

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The elusive three game winning streak has haunted the Houston Astros for over a month now. After falling to the Oakland Athletics 3-2 the chance at a series sweep and a three-game winning streak was lost.

At the start of July the Astros ran off a four-game win streak, but since then the team has struggled.

With a close game, the first inning would end up being costly. Brad Peacock started off the inning by giving up a single to Boog Powell, which in itself isn’t bad, what followed, turned the game. Marcus Semien hit a soft groundball deep in the hole to short stop, but after two throwing errors, both runs would end up scoring.

Peacock would end up throwing 5.1 innings and allowed three runs, but only one would be earned.

The Astros offense did not help much as the team struggled against Jharel Cotton, who had a 5.92 ERA coming into the game.

In the third inning, the Astros picked up a run playing small-ball, Jake Marisnick who doubled to start off the inning would end up coming around to score on a sac-fly by Alex Bregman.

Marwin Gonzalez would give the Astros their second run in the seventh when he hit his 21st home run of the season, a solo shot to right.

While the Astros did snag some hits against the Athletics relievers, they ultimately did not get any to cross the plate.