Savage: “We’ve Got To Score Points”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) In the Texans’ 27-17 loss to the Panthers, Tom Savage and the Texans offense struggled out of the gate.

Yeah, they scored a touchdown on their third drive of the game. But the first two drives? Two three and outs.

But Saturday night was a much better start for Savage and company. Sure, the Texans first drive ended with a bizarre draw call on fourth and 6. But the first 7 plays of that 8 play 81 yard drive had Houston on the Patriots 10. And on their second drive, Savage capped off an 11 play, 58 yard drive with a 2 yard touchdown pass to Jaelen Strong.

“We gotta go out there and we’ve got to score points,” said Savage after the game. “I can’t emphasize how important that is for us to go out there and score touchdowns. And we did that. Obviously the red area is something we’ve been working on a lot. The first drive you want to score a touchdown there. But it’s good to get down there and punch it in. And we’ve just got to keep doing it.”

Savage finished the game 8-9 for 98 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked once.

“We knew that we wanted to start this game fast,” continued Savage. “With the fourth and five, we really weren’t satisfied with the drive . . . Just coming back down the field and finally putting it in was a good boost for us.”

Savage was able to move the ball against the defending world champions with the majority of the Texans’ playmakers sitting on the bench. Will Fuller (collarbone) and Braxton Miller (ankle) missed the games with injuries. DeAndre Hopkins and C.J. Fiedorowicz weren’t out there either.

“It kind of just shows the resilience of this team a little bit,” said Savage. “Obviously a lot of our playmakers are down, but a lot of guys stepped up and they made some big plays for us.”

Savage was criticized over the past week for slow decision making against Carolina. After the game, he was asked about what he’s been doing to speed that process up.

“Shoot, just playing against a guy like that in practice – Tom Brady over there – it’s a good gauge,” “You see the guy get the ball out of his hands and he’s constantly making good decisions for the team. I think that’s my main goal.”

“We’ve got to protect the ball and put our defense in good situations because they can’t score as many points as we need to win a game you know?”

Savage quickly corrected himself.

“I’m sure they can,” he laughed. “I shouldn’t say that with J.J. [Watt] out there.”

