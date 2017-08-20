Foreman: Whatever Texans Want Me To Do, I Can Be Effective

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — What can’t D’Onta Foreman do?

After proving he can use his size in the preseason opener, the Houston Texans rookie running back showcased his pass-catching chops in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

He took a slant from Deshaun Watson 63 yards to the Patriots four-yard line, setting up Watson’s two-yard touchdown run, and caught his only other target for a three yard gain.

In the end, he finished with 83 total yards, 17 rushing — and another question about his skill set seemingly answered.

“I was proud of myself,” Foreman said. “Just being able to show that I can catch the ball. People said that I couldn’t catch the ball well, so being able to display that, and show my coaches and my teammates that I can catch the ball.”

When he was drafted, the former Texas Longhorn was considered a project in the passing game, given his lack of experience as a receiver and in blitz pickup. He was also criticized for not making the most of his 6-foot, 235-pound frame and running with power.

But through two preseason games, we’ve seen him run inside, outside and on the goal line, and be effective catching passes out of the backfield.

Soon as he can prove that he can be trusted with pass protection, Foreman can be considered a complete running back.