Watson: “I Did A Decent Job” vs. Patriots

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Deshaun Watson was always going to take his lumps.

The first of them came in the Houston Texans second preseason game.

After dazzling in the opener, Watson struggled against the New England Patriots on Saturday night, completing only 3 of 10 passes.

He connected with third-round rookie running back D’Onta Foreman on a slant that Foreman turned into a 63-yard gain, and he took a zone-read option in for a two-yard touchdown run.

But in the passing game, Watson simply wasn’t as sharp as he was against the Carolina Panthers.

“I did a decent job,” Watson said. “Did what I needed to do, to move the ball and help the team out. “But there’s always things I can get better at, and that’s why I’m going to watch the film and continue to work on that.”

Tom Savage, meanwhile, impressed.

He completed 8 of 9 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, and in his two series, led drives of 81 and 59 yards.

Whatever ground Watson gained Savage with his showing last week, and throughout training camp, might’ve been lost Saturday night.