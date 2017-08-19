Ellington Shines In Preseason Week 2

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans Wide Receiver Bruce Ellington stood out from the receiving group in Saturday Night’s 27-23 win over the New England Patriots. Ellington was targeted 5 times and had 4 receptions for 93 yards including a 37 yard catch. A requisite night for him as he tries to make the Houston roster while being a late addition to camp.

“It’s very big. You have to make plays to make a team, so it’s huge,” Bruce said. “It’s been a tough time, you know, going through that injury and missing a whole year of football. It’s still tough right now because I didn’t play in a year, but today kind of gave me that confidence back that you can go out there and do it.”

Ellington has not played in a regular season game since the 2015 season with the 49ers due to a hamstring problem that sidelined him for a full year. He was a fourth round pick in the 2014 draft out of South Carolina. Even with the absence of injured Will Fuller from the Texans starting offense, Bruce will have to work hard for a chance to earn a spot on Sundays.

“Give Bruce a lot of credit. Bruce just showed up here about a week or 10 days ago, and he’s picked it up pretty well… He made the most of his opportunity tonight, he did a nice job,” Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien said.