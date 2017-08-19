GAMEDAY CENTRAL: PATRIOTS 23 - TEXANS 27 | | 5 REASONS WATSON SHOULD START NOW

Ellington Shines In Preseason Week 2

By Derek Fogel
Filed Under: Bruce Ellington, patriots, preseason, Texans, Wide Receivers

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans Wide Receiver Bruce Ellington stood out from the receiving group in Saturday Night’s 27-23 win over the New England Patriots. Ellington was targeted 5 times and had 4 receptions for 93 yards including a 37 yard catch. A requisite night for him as he tries to make the Houston roster while being a late addition to camp.

“It’s very big. You have to make plays to make a team, so it’s huge,” Bruce said. “It’s been a tough time, you know, going through that injury and missing a whole year of football. It’s still tough right now because I didn’t play in a year, but today kind of gave me that confidence back that you can go out there and do it.”

Ellington has not played in a regular season game since the 2015 season with the 49ers due to a hamstring problem that sidelined him for a full year. He was a fourth round pick in the 2014 draft out of South Carolina. Even with the absence of injured Will Fuller from the Texans starting offense, Bruce will have to work hard for a chance to earn a spot on Sundays.

“Give Bruce a lot of credit. Bruce just showed up here about a week or 10 days ago, and he’s picked it up pretty well… He made the most of his opportunity tonight, he did a nice job,” Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien said.

More from Derek Fogel
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen