WWE SummerSlam 2017 Match Predictions

By: Brian McDonald (@sackedbybmac)
Last month Kyle King from our sister station 100.3 The Bull—go follow him on Twitter @KyleKingOnAir—who is also a big wrestling and WWE fan, suggested a head to head prediction challenge for the WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View.
I accepted his challenge, lost in controversial fashion, and will now seek my revenge as we go head to head again predicting winners for WWE SummerSlam 2017.
Kyle and I have a wrestling podcast called the Heel Turn, please give a listen to our most recent episode where we explained each of the SummerSlam predictions below, and also reacted to Baron Corbin’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in, and recapped the most recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown.
Listen To – Episode 3 of the Heel Turn Podcast – SummerSlam Preview Special
WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville
Kyle: Neville
Brian: Tozawa retains with help from Titus O’Neil
SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The New Day (c) vs. The Usos
Kyle: The New Day
Brian: The New Day retains with a non-finish
Big Show vs. Big Cass (with Enzo Amore in a Shark Cage)
Kyle: Big Cass
Brian: Big Cass
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Kyle: Rusev
Brian: Rusev
SmackDown Women’s Championship – Naomi (c) vs. Natalya
Kyle: Natalya
Brian: Natalya, but Carmella cashes in MITB and walks out with the title
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Kyle: Baron Corbin
Brian: Baron Corbin
RAW Tag Team Championship – Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
Kyle: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
Brian: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt
Kyle: Finn Bálor
Brian: Finn Bálor
RAW Women’s Championship – Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
Kyle: Alexa Bliss
Brian: Alexa Bliss
United States Championship – AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens (with Shane McMahon as the special guest referee)
Kyle: AJ Styles
Brian: Kevin Owens, with Shane McMahon turning heel
WWE Championship – Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Kyle: Shinsuke Nakamura
Brian: Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Kyle: Braun Strowman
Brian: Braun Strowman