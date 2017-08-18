WWE SummerSlam 2017 Match Predictions

By: Brian McDonald (@sackedbybmac)

Last month Kyle King from our sister station 100.3 The Bull—go follow him on Twitter @KyleKingOnAir—who is also a big wrestling and WWE fan, suggested a head to head prediction challenge for the WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View.

I accepted his challenge, lost in controversial fashion, and will now seek my revenge as we go head to head again predicting winners for WWE SummerSlam 2017.

Kyle and I have a wrestling podcast called the Heel Turn, please give a listen to our most recent episode where we explained each of the SummerSlam predictions below, and also reacted to Baron Corbin’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in, and recapped the most recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

Listen To – Episode 3 of the Heel Turn Podcast – SummerSlam Preview Special

WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville

Kyle: Neville

Brian: Tozawa retains with help from Titus O’Neil

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

Kyle: The New Day

Brian: The New Day retains with a non-finish

Big Show vs. Big Cass (with Enzo Amore in a Shark Cage)

Kyle: Big Cass

Brian: Big Cass

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Kyle: Rusev

Brian: Rusev

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

Kyle: Natalya

Brian: Natalya, but Carmella cashes in MITB and walks out with the title

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Kyle: Baron Corbin

Brian: Baron Corbin

RAW Tag Team Championship – Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Kyle: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Brian: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt

Kyle: Finn Bálor

Brian: Finn Bálor

RAW Women’s Championship – Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Kyle: Alexa Bliss

Brian: Alexa Bliss

United States Championship – AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens (with Shane McMahon as the special guest referee)

Kyle: AJ Styles

Brian: Kevin Owens, with Shane McMahon turning heel

WWE Championship – Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Kyle: Shinsuke Nakamura

Brian: Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Kyle: Braun Strowman

Brian: Braun Strowman