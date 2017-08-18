The Best of The Triple Threat 08-18-17

By Sean Pendergast
Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them during All Due Respect. Included is a story about butt dialing costing one New Yorker his job.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros struggling to win games recently, and comments and complaints they’ve made in press conferences.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the one thing they’re looking for the most from the Texans vs. Patriots pre-season game.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the quarterback battle between Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson, and play audio from Greg Cosell with his evaluations on the quarterbacks.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to a John McClain article where he predicted the result of every game on the Texans 2017 schedule.

 

