The Best Of Mad Radio 8-18

Today on Mad Radio: Tomorrow is just a preseason game to some, but could be a pivotal moment for the Texans 2017 season, Deshaun Watson is striking fear in the minds of people in New England and Jacksonville, five reasons Watson should be named the starter now, Jim Irsay isn’t making any sense, Marshawn Lynch speaks, noise heading into the weekend, Worst Take of the Week, Landry Likes, Wade Smith and a lot more.

Landry Locker gives Mike and Seth five reasons why Deshaun Watson should be named the Texans starting quarterback right now and the guys react.

Seth cannot stand something that people do in New England when talking about about Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. Plus, Mike looks at what some respected football minds are saying about Tom Savage and if he’s getting a fair shake.

Mike and Seth look back at the huge week of practice and ahead to tomorrow night’s preseason game against the Patriots and Mike says this could be the game we point to if Deshaun Watson wins the starting the job.

Mike and Seth react to the noise coming out of Texans camp and the cliche take many people use when talking about good baseball teams like the Astros.

It’s not unusual for Colts owner Jim Irsay to sound foolish, but he may have taken it to another level when talking about Andrew Luck’s status for the beginning of the season. Plus, the NFL could be heading for a strike and AJ Hinch gets angry.

Marshawn Lynch answered questions about his recent anthem, or did he? Mike and Seth discuss Lynch’s care free attitude compared to Michael Bennett embracing his role as an activist. Plus, Brock Osweiler really might start for the Browns this season. why?

Landry Locker has a theory about tomorrow’s Texans home preseason opener and also wins Worst Take of The Week for saying he knows women. Plus, a hilarious, awkward interaction between Mad Radio and the Houston Texans cheerleaders.

Deshaun Watson is a topic of discussion in many cities including Charlotte and New England. Mike and Seth check in on what they’re saying and it appears many unbiased observers feel that the Texans could be sticking it to a team in the division with Watson.

Mike and Seth discuss something baffling about their co-workers at SportsRadio 610 involving their stay in West Virginia for Houston Texans training camp. Are the guys being divas or are their complaints valid?

Mike sounds off on a new advertising campaign and Landry Locker goes through the stuff he liked from the week including a snack that intrigues Seth very much.

Comedian Ian Bagg, who will be at the Houston Improv this weekend joins Mad Radio to discuss the dangers of the internet and Seth makes a strange mistake when discussing creatures of the wild.

Wade Smith visits with Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss which Texans offensive lineman is a jerk on the field and what Bill Belichick wants to happen at the QB position, if he even has an opinion.