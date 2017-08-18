The Best of Gallant At Night 8-18

Paul asks what the expectations for Deshaun Watson are as the Texans face the Patriots in their second preseason game.
Paul discusses what Texans quarterback Tom Savage can do to further separate himself from Deshaun Watson.
In the Nightly News: The Colts and Jaguars are in trouble, Brock Osweiler is being “groomed” and more.
Paul reacts to the Astros’ 3-1 win vs the Athletics, plus Paulie Downer and Positive Paul reactions.
In the Late Night Snack: Terminator is coming to life and more.
Paul lists what he’s looking for in the Texans’ second preseason game vs the Patriots.