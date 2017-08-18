Outdoor Show: Fri Aug 18

By Leslie T Travis
Filed Under: captain mickey, Captain Mickie, Captain Micky, fishing, hunting, Outdoor Show, outdoors show, The Outdoor Show, the outdoors show

Leslie T will be heading to the Midwest for the total eclipse. Here in Houston there will be about a 66% eclipse but you will still need protective eyewear. It’s nearly impossible to get so here’s a do-it-yourself video if you wanna view it safely.

To email Leslie T at the Outdoor Show, click here. If you have a great family friendly fishing YouTube video to share send her the link. We might use it here on the podcast.

Follow Captain Mickey on Facebook.

Text the show at 713 572 4610 or call us on that line for Open Line Fun Sunday.

Hour 1

Hour 2

.

.

Want to download the shows? Click here to save them on your phone or computer.

More from Leslie T Travis
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen