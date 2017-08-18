Five Reasons Deshaun Watson Needs To Be Named The Starter Now

Heading into the preseason it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Tom Savage was going to be the Week 1 starter for the Houston Texans in 2017, but now there’s a buzz surrounding the possibility of Deshaun Watson starting on Sept. 10 when the Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2017 season. Some say the Watson hype doesn’t have substance and Savage will still be the starter, but Landry Locker is not only sipping the Watson Kool-Aid, he thinks Bill O’Brien needs to name Watson the starter right now and not look back, here are the five reasons why.

Reason No. 1: You’re not asking him to do a lot

The Houston Texans won the AFC South division last season despite Brock Osweiler playing worse than any other starting quarterback in the NFL. O’Brien won’t be asking the starting quarterback to carry the team in a Tom Brady or Peyton Manning-like manner, which means Watson can manage games early and get more and more comfortable as the season goes on.

Reason No. 2: Watson makes the offensive line better

Question: What’s one of the best ways to make a mediocre offensive line look better?

Answer: By playing a mobile quarterback.

There are legitimate concerns about the Texans offensive line and some people are worried about Watson staying healthy behind the line, but those concerns are magnified with an injury-prone quarterback like Tom Savage that lacks mobility. Watson’s mobility can mask the offensive line’s flaws more than Savage.

Reason No. 3: The Reasons to not start Watson don’t go away because you sit him early

Every young quarterback goes through struggles early in their career and the only way to go through those struggles is by being on the field. Watson sitting on the sidelines and watching Savage play early isn’t going to eliminate those struggles. Furthermore, Savage has only had two mediocre starts in his three-year career, which means his struggles will come as well. I’d personally rather go through the inexperienced growing pains with Watson, the quarterback more upside.

Reason 4: Watson adds new elements to the offense

Watson’s mobility not only makes the offensive line look better, it also adds news elements to the offense. Seeing an O’Brien offense with zone-reads, bootlegs and more play-action is intriguing and not something that’s possible with Savage at the helm.

Reason 5: Watson’s better and few people truly believe in Savage

It isn’t like Watson is competing with Joe Montana for the starting spot, we are talking about Tom freakin Savage. There’s a reason the majority of the offseason was spent speculating about Tony Romo’s potential arrival to Houston along, there’s a reason many Texans fans wanted the team to draft a quarterback in the draft. The reason is that few, if any people, believe in Savage as a quality starting quarterback in the NFL. Even the majority of the people that want Savage to start the season say they wouldn’t be opposed to Watson starting later in the season, but what exactly are you saying if you say that? If you truly believe in Savage then why would you entertain the idea of him being replaced at any point of the season.

Don’t postpone the inevitable, the reasons why Watson is the best option have been listed, now it’s time for O’Brien to make it happen.

