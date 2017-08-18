First Place Dynamo Head To Vancouver

Houston (CBS Houston) – Sitting in at the top of the table in the Western Conference, the Dynamo head north of the border seeking their first win at BC Place in Vancouver.

After a convincing 3-0 win over San Jose last week, the Dynamo (10-7-7, 37 points) are tied with Seattle and Sporting Kansas City with 37 points. The Dynamo are currently the top seed thanks to wins and goal differential.

Vancouver (9-9-4, 31 points) lost ground in the West with a 1-0 road loss against New England last weekend. The Whitecaps are still very much in the playoff race as they are in seventh with 31 points, and just one point behind San Jose but have two matches left in hand.

The Dynamo enter in excellent form as they are undefeated in their last six. Vancouver meanwhile has been up and down as they are 2-2-1 in their last five matches.

BC Place has been a tough place for the Dynamo as the club has never won in Vancouver since the Caps entered the league. The Dynamo have also struggled on turf the last several seasons. Vancouver is 5-3-2 at home this season while the Dynamo are just 1-7-4, but are 1-2-4 in their last seven road matches and undefeated in their last three with a 1-0-2 record.

Both teams will be without key pieces in Saturday’s match as Alberth Elis will serve a one game suspension because of yellow card accumulation. Matias Laba will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in last week’s loss to New England.

Saturday’s matchup will be the second and last regular season meeting between Houston and Vancouver this year. On May 12 the Dynamo defeated the Whitecaps 2-1 at BBVA Compass Stadium. Elis scored in the 15th minute to give Houston a 1-0 lead at the half. Erick Torres would tack on a penalty kick goal in the 68th before Brek Shea would score Vancouver’s only goal in the 85th minute.

Listen to Saturday’s match beginning with an 8:30 p.m. pregame show on Sports Radio 610.