The Best of The Triple Threat 08-17-17

Rich and Ted talk with author Gary Myers about his new book “My First Coach,” which invites people inside the real-life stories of some of the most famous NFL quarterbacks and their dads including Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Jim Harbaugh, Jameis Winston, the Mannings, Joe Flacco, Joe Montana, and others.
Stupid people, doing stupid things. Rich and Ted mock them every day during All Due Respect.
Rich and Ted talk with John McClain live from Texans camp in West Virginia.
Rich and Ted talk with MaD Radio co-host Seth Payne about Texans training camp.