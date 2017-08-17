The Astros Come Up Short, Fall To The Diamondbacks 4-0

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The winning streak did not last very long for the Houston Astros as they fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Thursday afternoon.

After winning back to back games, for the first time since July 24-25, they were held to a shutout, only able to muster a total of four hits against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Fiers who got the start for the Astros, did not have great command, in 5.1 innings he allowed seven hits and three runs, one of those hits an inside the park home run by

Daniel Descalso in the fourth inning.

With two out’s in the fourth, Fiers had a chance to get out of the inning unscathed with the Astros only trailing 1-0, but Descalso hit would bounce off the right field wall. The ball rolled away from Jake Marisnick who was trying to play it off the bounce, he would end up catching up to it, but was not able to come up with it cleanly and Descalso who never stopped running would make it home standing up.

The Diamondbacks would add another run with a Jake Lamb home run in the sixth off of Fiers his 29th allowed this season.

Patrick Corbin who started for the Diamondbacks kept the Astros off balance all game. Corbin had a chance at a complete game but after a two-out Yuli Gurriel double, the Diamondbacks opted to bring in Archie Bradley to get the final out.