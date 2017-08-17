Rice University To Host James Harden Charity Event

Filed Under: charity basketball, harden, James Harden, JH-Town Weekend

Join James Harden and “3 The Harden Way Inc.” for the inauguration of the JH-Town Weekend on August 19th and 20th, 2017.

The weekend with comprise of fun-filled events including a Charity All-Star Basketball Tournament comprised of NBA players, International Professional Players, Celebrity Coaches, and Special Guest Appearances. We would like to formally invite your team to participate in the JH-Town Weekend!

JH-Town Weekend will take place at Rice University with the NBA All-Star Charity Game beginning at 2:30 pm.

You don’t want to miss this one of a kind event!

