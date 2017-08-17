A.J. Hinch Unloads On The Strikezone

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Following the Houston Astros loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, manager A.J. Hinch opened up about bad umpiring during Marwin Gonzalez’s final at-bat.

“I’d also like to play with 27 outs, and not get at-bats taken away from us,” A.J. Hinch opened his post-game press conference saying. “If you look at Marwin Gonzalez’s last at-bat, and there is plenty of pitches that we can go back to and say he basically got the at-bat taken away from him and I’ve always said to worry about yourself, to worry about your team, to go compete the best you can and then you walk out there and they don’t have to throw strikes to get you out. It’s ridiculous, and I know we’re not suppose to talk about the umpires, these guys are good men, but honestly, today to have the 27th out be taken away, we played with 26, it ain’t fair, it’s not right, it’s not fair. Marwin gets to take a strikeout to end the game, we could have built an inning after that, and I’m tired of it. I’m tired of our guys to be taken to task for knowing the strike zone, and that’s not the reason we lost today, that’s not the reason we’ve had a tough week, but it’s garbage when you start getting at-bats taken away from you. ”

Archie Bradley who came into the game to get Gonzalez out, threw very few pitches inside the strike zone, but yet would end the game with a called strike.

(The strikezone via MLB.com)



This isn’t the first time the Astros have felt this way about balls and strikes. Right before the team left on a road trip, Josh Reddick was thrown out in the ninth inning for what he thought was an unfair strike zone.

“This is an acclimation of a week long feeling that we’ve gotten the wrong end of these strike zones,” Hinch said. “Again, that’s a sperate issue, today’s game we didn’t play well enough to win, but it’s not Marwin’s fault that he has to cover, twice the size of a plate.”