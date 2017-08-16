The Best of The Triple Threat 08-16-17

August 16, 2017 5:54 PM By Ted Johnson
Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them during All Due Respect. Included, a fast food chain the Atlanta Falcons chose to put in their new stadium.

 

Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds give listeners on the text line advice in love, work, and life in general. Damn Straight Advice.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Mike Meltser from MaD Radio who is out at Texans training camp in West Virginia. They discussed the second day of joint practices with the Patriots among other topics.

 

