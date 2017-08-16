Texans Wrap Up West Virginia Workouts; Face Patriots Saturday

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans wrapped up the West Virginia portion of their workouts on Wednesday and will return to Houston ahead of their second preseason match-up against the New England Patriots.

For the first time in franchise history the Texans elected to begin their workouts away from the Methodist Training Center across the street from NRG Stadium and landed on the Greenbrier which had been the training camp home of the Saints the past few seasons.

O’Brien wanted to get away from the Texas heat which can sometimes force them to adjust the practice schedule. However, the most important thing about the move to the Greenbrier was the ability to build chemistry and eliminate distractions.

“We miss Houston. We’re ready to go back and see our fans. There’s no doubt about that,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said Wednesday. “We’re excited about this year, but this camp has been good for chemistry, it’s been good for focus, it’s been good for a lot of different reasons and we’re looking forward to hopefully coming back here in the future.”

O’Brien is hoping the chemistry continues to help the growth of Deshaun Watson who has begun to get a few scattered reps with the first team offense. Watson notices his personal growth since he first reported to mini camp during the spring.

“Honestly, in the spring I knew what I was doing but at the same time my head was swimming. But whenever I step on the field today, I can go out there and control the offense and do what they ask me to do and make good decisions, fast,” Watson said on Wednesday.

The Texans will have a pair of open workouts in Houston after their game against the Patriots before heading to New Orleans for a joint workout with the Saints. O’Brien is hoping that the camaraderie built during camp will help them throughout the season when the team hits struggles with an improved AFC South.

“This is a team that can deal with adversity because adversity is going to come. Football’s a tough sport. Things are going to happen where you’re going to have to pick yourself right up and be ready to go. So, I think the chemistry of the team’s going to help that,” O’Brien said.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio