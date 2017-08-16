Mad Radio Exclusive: JJ Watt On The Development Of Clowney, The Versatility Of The Defense, Watson And More

Texans defensive lineman JJ Watt joins Mike Meltser and Seth Payne live from West Virginia to discuss the growth of Javeveon Clowney as a player and friend, the Texans joint practice with the New England Patriots, the progress of Deshaun Watson, how he’s feeling coming off his back injury and more.

Here are some of the highlights from Watt’s visit with Mad Radio.

On Jadeveon Clowney’s progress as a player and a teammate: “I think it has been very good, obviously he took a very big step last year. I think he has done a great job, I think he has worked very hard to get where he is. And it’s a lot of fun, he’s in our room, we meet every day, we talk every single day, obviously the friendship grows the more you get into it. I think the one thing we both understand is we appreciate all the credit both of us get, but I think there’s a guy that’s always left out when the media talks about it, I think Whitney (Mercilus) is so undervalued. I think Whitney is so underrated for what he has been able to accomplish in this league, for what he has been able to do, I think he deserves just as much credit as J.D. and I.”

On the versatility and chemistry of the Front Seven: “I think part of it is football IQ and making sure you have guys who are knowledgeable, but the second part of it is making sure you have guys that understand their roles and like each other. I mean, we have guys who all like each other, we have a great outside linebacker group and we don’t care who gets the sack and we know that if one guy is picking for another guy it’s gonna come and reciprocate itself another time. So it’s a lot of fun, we have a blast and when you have guys flying around like we do it’s hard not to enjoy playing football.”

On how he feels physically: “It definitely feels better the more I do. You get more used to it, you get more back into the rhythm, which aches and things are real and which aren’t and I feel really good, the more I practice in pads, the better I feel and I feel really great both mentally and physically, my body feels great, my mind feels great and I just really enjoy being back her and being back at work.”

