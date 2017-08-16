Join Triple Threat During Football Fridays at Little Woodrow’s

August 16, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: football friday, Little Woodrow’s, live broadcast, triple threat

Every Friday is Football Friday on Sports Radio 610 with Little Woodrow’s – Your local Texas watering Hole. Join Triple Threat as they make their way across multiple Little Woodrow’s this season!  Founded in 1994, Little Woodrow’s neighborhood bar is known for its vast selection of beers from all over the world in addition to Texas craft beers. A casual local destination offering its full bar with daily drink specials in addition to great food, the popular pub features, numerous HDTVs and a relaxing outdoor patios. Little Woodrow’s is Houston’s favorite place to watch football. Learn more at: http://littlewoodrows.com/

Join us as we Live Broadcast every Friday from 2-6 pm:

August

  • 8/18720 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas 77007
  • 8/25: 22225 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas 77450

September

  • 9/1:  2306 Brazos St, Houston, Texas 77006
  • 9/8: 720 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas 77007
  • 9/15: 720 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas 77007
  • 9/22: 22225 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas 77450
  • 9/29: 2019 Walker St, Houston, Texas 77003

October

  • 10/6: 2306 Brazos St, Houston, Texas 77006
  • 10/13: 720 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas 77007
  • 10/20: 22225 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas 77450
  • 10/27: 2019 Walker St, Houston, Texas 77003

November

  • 11/3: 2306 Brazos St, Houston, Texas 77006
  • 11/10: 720 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas 77007
  • 11/17: 22225 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas 77450
  • 11/24: 2019 Walker St, Houston, Texas 77003

December

  • 12/1: 2306 Brazos St, Houston, Texas 77006
  • 12/8: 720 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas 77007
  • 12/15: 22225 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas 77450
  • 12/22: 2019 Walker St, Houston, Texas 77003
  • 12/29: 2306 Brazos St, Houston, Texas 77006

See you there!

 

