Houston One City Up To Host World Cup 2026 Games

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The joint USA, Canada & Mexico bid to host the 2026 World has reached out to cities that would be interested in hosting games during the soccer world’s biggest event and Houston has thrown its name into the ring.
Fourty-four candidate cities will be considered for inclusion in the official bid that will be sent to FIFA in March of 2018. IN those 44 cities 49 different stadiums will be looking to host games during the international tournament, including NRG Stadium in Houston.
“Houston is ready for the World Cup, just like we were ready last year to host what turned out to be the best Super Bowl ever, on the field and throughout the host city. We’re an international soccer city because we are a city where one of every four residents is foreign born, almost all of them from countries that revere soccer and breed the most excited soccer fans on earth as well as some of the best players,” said Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston.
Harris County – Houston Sports Authority CEO, Janis Burke said, “We are thrilled to be working with Harris County, the City of Houston, NRG Stadium and the Houston Dynamo to bring the World Cup back to the United States for the first time since 1994 and to Houston for the first time in history. Houston is the nation’s most diverse city and is known for its hospitality and, if selected, we would be horned to host the countries of the world for this international event.”
The bid committee for the three countries plans to include 20-25 venues to take part in the 2026 World Cup with 12 stadiums ultimately hosting the games. The other venues could serve as practice facilities or communication hubs and a host of the draw ceremony before the tournament begins.
“The Host Cities included in our bid will be critical to its success — not only because of their facilities and ability to stage major events, but because they are committed to further developing the sport of soccer by harnessing the impact of hosting a FIFA World Cup — and looking beyond the game itself to make a positive contribution to our communities and the world,” said United Bid Committee Executive Director John Kristick. “We have had a great response so far and we’re looking forward to working closely with each city and determining the best venues for our official bid that we’ll submit next year.”
The full list of venues includes almost every NFL Football stadium in America, three venues in Mexico and 11 Candian venues.
|Proposed stadiums and metropolitan markets for further consideration
|Metropolitan Market
|Stadium
|Capacity
|United States (35 cities, 38 stadiums)
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|75,000
|Baltimore, MD
|M&T Bank Stadium
|71,008
|Birmingham, AL
|Legion Field
|71,594
|Boston, MA
|Gillette Stadium
|66,829
|Charlotte, NC
|Bank of America Stadium
|75,525
|Chicago, IL
|Soldier Field
|61,500
|Cincinnati, OH
|Paul Brown Stadium
|65,515
|Cleveland, OH
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|67,895
|Dallas, TX
|Cotton Bowl
|92,100
|Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX)
|AT&T Stadium
|105,000
|Denver, CO
|Sports Authority Field at Mile High
|76,125
|Detroit, MI
|Ford Field
|65,000
|Green Bay, WI
|Lambeau Field
|81,441
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|72,200
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|70,000
|Jacksonville, FL
|EverBank Field
|82,000
|Kansas City, MO
|Arrowhead Stadium
|76,416
|Las Vegas, NV
|Raiders Stadium
|72,000
|Los Angeles, CA
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|93,000
|Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA)
|City of Champions Stadium
|100,000
|Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA)
|Rose Bowl
|90,888
|Miami, FL
|Hard Rock Stadium
|65,326
|Minneapolis, MN
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|66,200
|Nashville, TN
|Nissan Stadium
|69,143
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|76,468
|New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ)
|MetLife Stadium
|82,500
|Orlando, FL
|Camping World Stadium
|65,000
|Philadelphia, PA
|Lincoln Financial Field
|69,596
|Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ)
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|73,000
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Heinz Field
|68,400
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|45,807
|San Antonio, TX
|Alamodome
|72,000
|San Diego, CA
|Qualcomm Stadium
|71,500
|San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA)
|Levi’s Stadium
|75,000
|Seattle, WA
|CenturyLink Field
|72,000
|St. Louis, MO
|Dome at America’s Center
|70,000
|Tampa, FL
|Raymond James Stadium
|75,000
|Washington, DC (Landover, MD)
|FedEx Field
|82,000
|Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums)
|Guadalajara, Jalisco
|Estadio Chivas
|45,364
|Mexico City
|Estadio Azteca
|87,000
|Monterrey, Nuevo León
|Estadio Rayas
|52,237
|Canada (9 cities, 11 stadiums)
|Calgary, Alberta
|McMahon Stadium
|35,650
|Edmonton, Alberta
|Commonwealth Stadium
|56,302
|Hamilton, Ontario
|Tim Hortons Field
|24,000
|Montréal, Québec
|Stade Olympique
|61,004
|Montréal, Québec
|Stade Saputo
|20,801
|Ottawa, Ontario
|TD Place Stadium
|24,000
|Regina, Saskatchewan
|Mosaic Stadium
|30,048
|Toronto, Ontario
|Rogers Centre
|53,506
|Toronto, Ontario
|BMO Field
|30,000
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|BC Place
|54,500
|Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Investors Group Field
|33,318