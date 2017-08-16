Houston One City Up To Host World Cup 2026 Games

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The joint USA, Canada & Mexico bid to host the 2026 World has reached out to cities that would be interested in hosting games during the soccer world’s biggest event and Houston has thrown its name into the ring.

Fourty-four candidate cities will be considered for inclusion in the official bid that will be sent to FIFA in March of 2018. IN those 44 cities 49 different stadiums will be looking to host games during the international tournament, including NRG Stadium in Houston.

“Houston is ready for the World Cup, just like we were ready last year to host what turned out to be the best Super Bowl ever, on the field and throughout the host city. We’re an international soccer city because we are a city where one of every four residents is foreign born, almost all of them from countries that revere soccer and breed the most excited soccer fans on earth as well as some of the best players,” said Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston.

Harris County – Houston Sports Authority CEO, Janis Burke said, “We are thrilled to be working with Harris County, the City of Houston, NRG Stadium and the Houston Dynamo to bring the World Cup back to the United States for the first time since 1994 and to Houston for the first time in history. Houston is the nation’s most diverse city and is known for its hospitality and, if selected, we would be horned to host the countries of the world for this international event.”

The bid committee for the three countries plans to include 20-25 venues to take part in the 2026 World Cup with 12 stadiums ultimately hosting the games. The other venues could serve as practice facilities or communication hubs and a host of the draw ceremony before the tournament begins.

“The Host Cities included in our bid will be critical to its success — not only because of their facilities and ability to stage major events, but because they are committed to further developing the sport of soccer by harnessing the impact of hosting a FIFA World Cup — and looking beyond the game itself to make a positive contribution to our communities and the world,” said United Bid Committee Executive Director John Kristick. “We have had a great response so far and we’re looking forward to working closely with each city and determining the best venues for our official bid that we’ll submit next year.”

The full list of venues includes almost every NFL Football stadium in America, three venues in Mexico and 11 Candian venues.

Proposed stadiums and metropolitan markets for further consideration
Metropolitan Market Stadium Capacity
United States (35 cities, 38 stadiums)
Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz  Stadium 75,000
Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium 71,008
Birmingham, AL Legion Field 71,594
Boston, MA Gillette Stadium 66,829
Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium 75,525
Chicago, IL Soldier Field 61,500
Cincinnati, OH Paul Brown Stadium 65,515
Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium 67,895
Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl 92,100
Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX) AT&T Stadium 105,000
Denver, CO Sports Authority Field at Mile High 76,125
Detroit, MI Ford Field 65,000
Green Bay, WI Lambeau Field 81,441
Houston, TX NRG Stadium 72,200
Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium 70,000
Jacksonville, FL EverBank Field 82,000
Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium 76,416
Las Vegas, NV Raiders Stadium 72,000
Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 93,000
Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA) City of Champions Stadium 100,000
Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA) Rose Bowl 90,888
Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium 65,326
Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium 66,200
Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium 69,143
New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz  Superdome 76,468
New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ) MetLife Stadium 82,500
Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium 65,000
Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field 69,596
Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ) University of Phoenix Stadium 73,000
Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field 68,400
Salt Lake City, UT Rice-Eccles Stadium 45,807
San Antonio, TX Alamodome 72,000
San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium 71,500
San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA) Levi’s Stadium 75,000
Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field 72,000
St. Louis, MO Dome at America’s Center 70,000
Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium 75,000
Washington, DC (Landover, MD) FedEx Field 82,000
Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums)
Guadalajara, Jalisco Estadio Chivas 45,364
Mexico City Estadio Azteca 87,000
Monterrey, Nuevo León Estadio Rayas 52,237
Canada (9 cities, 11 stadiums)
Calgary, Alberta McMahon Stadium 35,650
Edmonton, Alberta Commonwealth  Stadium 56,302
Hamilton, Ontario Tim Hortons Field 24,000
Montréal, Québec Stade Olympique 61,004
Montréal, Québec Stade Saputo 20,801
Ottawa, Ontario TD Place Stadium 24,000
Regina,  Saskatchewan Mosaic Stadium 30,048
Toronto, Ontario Rogers Centre 53,506
Toronto, Ontario BMO Field 30,000
Vancouver, British Columbia BC Place 54,500
Winnipeg, Manitoba Investors Group Field 33,318
