Beltran Hits Milestone, Astros Win

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran continued to move up the record books thanks to his 14th home run of the season at Minute Maid Park Wednesday night. It was home run number 435 of his career ranking him 46th all-time in Major League Baseball history. He passed Juan Gonzalez and Andruw Jones on the list, and the Astros also came out on top of the Diamondbacks by a final score of 9-5.

“He set the tone early with the big home run,” Houston Manager A.J. Hinch said. “I think he was bored the last couple days in a National League park.”

Beltran was 2-for-3 on the night with two runs batted in. He was also able to leg out an infield single. Josh Reddick homered in 8th to cap a 4-run inning, the 12th bomb of his season.

Astros starter Charlie Morton had a dominant outing allowing only 3 hits and 1 earned run. More impressively he struck out nine Arizona hitters, five of them in the first two frames. Charlie’s only blemish to his night was allowing four walks.

“Entering the game being able to set the tone with a good fastball like that is a pretty good showing,” Hinch said.

Charlie has allowed 3 or fewer earned runs in 5 straight games and has also gone 6 or more innings in 5 of his last 6 starts. Since returning from a six-week stint on the disabled list, Morton has a record of (5-2). In that time frame he has also only allowed 18 earned runs in 49 2/3 innings which is a 3.26 earned run average.