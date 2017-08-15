The Best of The Triple Threat 08-15-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted discussed an article that ranked the under age 25 talent of all 32 NFL teams. Where did the Texans rank, and how do we feel about that ranking?
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Texans quarterback battle between Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson. Does Savage have to win the job, or does he just need to not screw up?
Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things. Included was a story about a police chase with the criminal fleeing on a stolen steamroller. All Due Respect.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with MaD Radio’s Seth Payne live from Texans training camp in West Virginia.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with NFL Films producer and Hard Knocks show head Ken Rodgers about episode two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.