The Best of Gallant At Night 8-15

Paul wonders how much pressure Texans quarterback Tom Savage is facing with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson right behind him.
Paul questions why Houston fans aren’t lobbying for Astros star Jose Altuve to win like they did for James Harden.
In the Nightly News: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott appeals his suspension and more.
In the Late Night Snack: A Tiger Woods update, something shocking found in a Chick-Fil-A sandwhich and more.
Paul is excited for the timing of a Texans preseason game, Paul loves self-deprecating baseball players and more in the Last Call.