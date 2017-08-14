Watson Takes Reps With Texans First Team Offense

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, WV (CBS HOUSTON) — Deshaun Watson is working in with the Houston Texans ones, apparently.

After Monday’s training camp practice, SportsRadio 610’s John McClain tweeted that Watson, who dazzled in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers, took some snaps with the first-team offense.

Emptying Monday's practice notebook: Watson has a few plays with the starting O line again but doesn't do anything special. Not enough reps. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 14, 2017

It will be interesting to see how head coach Bill O’Brien handles the quarterback competition moving forward.

Watson, the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, seemed to outperform starter-for-now Tom Savage last week, completing 15 of 25 passes for 179 yards and a rushing touchdown.

What does O’Brien hope to see from Watson against the New England Patriots this week?