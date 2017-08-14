The Best of The Triple Threat 08-14-17

August 14, 2017 6:35 PM By Rich Lord
Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them during All Due Respect. Stories included a man who attacked his brother with a baseball bat over Taco Bell.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch sitting during the national anthem over the weekend.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the thin depth at wide receiver on the Texans roster, and one big name who might be available.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to Mike Meltser of MaD Radio live from Texans training camp in West Virginia.

 

