The Best of Gallant At Night 8-14

August 14, 2017 11:55 PM

Paul reacts to news that Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson practiced with the first team offensive line and what it means for his prospects as starting quarterback.

In the Nightly News: More Texans QB talk and the Astros pick up a piece.

Paul reacts to the latest Game of Thrones episode “Eastwatch”.

Paul reacts to a fan petition to ban Houston rapper Bun B from games and recounts the history of Houston “hype” rap songs.

