Texans Hopkins Misses Practice, Is On A “Pitch Count”

Add DeAndre Hopkins to the list of injured Houston Texans wide receivers.

After Monday’s training camp session, head coach Bill O’Brien said that Hopkins, who missed practice today, is on a “pitch count.”

“He’s doing fine,” O’Brien said.

It’s unclear when Hopkins suffered the injury, and how serious it is. But this presents another challenge for an already young wide receiver group.

Health.

Will Fuller, their first round pick a year ago, is out until at least October with a broken collarbone. Braxton Miller, who went in the third round in 2016, at one point limped off the field in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, and missed six games last season with injury.

Now, this with Hopkins.

Hopkins, 25, has been a model of durability. While Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant have missed significant time with injury, Hopkins has started and played in every game of his four year NFL career, despite suffering two concussions and a broken wrist.

But for a team set to start either Tom Savage or Deshaun Watson at quarterback, the situation is certainly worth watching.