Rockets To Play 28 Games On National TV

When the Rockets begin the 2017-18 season at Oracle Arena against the Golden Warriors it will be the first of 28 games televised nationally according to the NBA, who after releasing a portion of its schedule last week, announced the rest Monday.

The 28 national television games include those broadcast on TNT, ESPN and ABC. They are currently scheduled to have an additional 12 on NBATV. Only the Golden State Warriors (29 games) will play on national television more.

After opening the season in Oakland, the Rockets will travel to Sacramento to play the first of 14 back-to-backs. Their home opener will be October 21 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets opening-night visit to Oakland will be their only game in Oracle while Warriors will visit Toyota Center on January 4 and January 20. The team they dispatched in the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers will pay their only visit to Houston on November 9.

When the league announced part of its schedule last week it was revealed the Rockets would play in Oklahoma City on Christmas Day. They’ll make a return visit on March 6, while Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and the rest of the Thunder will make one appearance at Toyota Center, when the Rockets finish the home portion of their schedule April 7.

Speaking of playoff rematches, the Rockets will play four games against the San Antonio Spurs, December 15, and March 12 at Toyota Center, with the Rockets traveling to the Alamo City on February 1 and April 1.

In June, the Rockets made perhaps the biggest move of the offseason by acquiring Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers. The point guard will return to Staples January 15 and February 28, while Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell and the Clippers visit Toyota Center December 22 and March 15.

The entire Rockets schedule can be found here.