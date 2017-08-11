Wong: Savage Starts To Take Pressure Off Watson

Former Houston Texans linebacker Kailee Wong joined MaD Radio to talk about Deshaun Watson’s debut, should he be the starter to start the season, and the excitement for Watson, not just at NRG Stadium, across the country.
Wong: Savage Starts To Take Pressure Off WatsonAugust 11, 2017 9:20 AM
gettyimages_Brian BahrHOUSTON - NOVEMBER 2: Quarterback Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers rolls out of the pocket to make a throw under pressure from linebacker Kailee Wong #52 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter November 2, 2003 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)