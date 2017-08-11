Who Will Be The Texans Week 1 Starter At Quarterback

I Who will start for the Houston Texans Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars? It’s a question that the Houston Texans answer simply: Tom Savage. But, that answer might change at some point this pre-season. With Deshaun Watson drafted in the first round, the successor to the 4th year quarterback is already in house. We asked all of our jocks to put a number on who they think will start for the Texans in Week 1 of the regular season.

Each jock gave us their pick from 1-10 for either Watson or Savage based on who, after the game against the Panthers (August 10th), they think will start Week 1 of the regular season for the Texans. We figured out an average of their picks and that is who is favored to start.

Give us your pick on our Facebook Page and we’ll tabulate a fan thoughts Starting Quarterback-O-Meter.

Here are the results for August 10th (S=Savage – W=Watson)

Week Seth Mike Cody John Sean Rich Ted Paul AVG Pre – 1 S6 S6 S4 W7 W2 W9 S7 S6 S1.375 Pre – 2 S3 S3.5 S2 W8.5 W2 W9 S3 S2 W0.75

Right now the Deshaun Watson did enough in the first preseason game against the Panthers to win favor with our jocks. While no one completely jumped from Savage to Watson, but everyone moved closer to Watson while the Watson believers pretty much stayed pat. We will update the Quarterback-O-Meter after Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots on August 19ths