The Best of The Triple Threat 08-11-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros getting swept by the worst team in the American League, the bullpen issues that keep costing the team wins, and the trade options that still exist for pitchers who cleared waivers.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the six game suspension handed down by the NFL to Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about a pair of big name trades made by the Buffalo Bills, and yet another team along with the Jets and Browns who clearly seem to be tanking the upcoming season.

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them during All Due Respect. Stories include Florida robbers who bragged about their crime on Snapchat.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John McClain live from Texans training camp in West Virginia about, you guessed it the Houston Texans.

The first Ted Talk of the 2017 Texans season! This week, our three-time Super Bowl Champ Ted Johnson broke down the film on the Texans pre-season game against Carolina.