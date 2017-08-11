The Best of Gallant At Night 8-11

August 11, 2017 11:06 PM

Paul sounds off on the Astros’ recent struggles since the All-Star break.

Paul weighs in on Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott’s 6 game suspension.

Brock Osweiler played a game for the Cleveland Browns in the National Football Game. He talked about it and drove Paul crazy.

Paul predicts what may happen when Season 7 Episode 5 of Game of Thrones airs Sunday.

Paul reacts to the Astros extending their losing streak vs the Rangers and assigns your Weekend Homework.

A new NCAA policy that changes nothing, candle danger and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

